Carole Baskin Plotting Reality TV Return Following ‘DWTS’ Elimination

The 59-year-old animal activist shares that her planned reality TV seris will be about her hunting ‘the animal abusers, bringing them to justice’ and send the animals to ‘accredited sanctuaries.’

Carole Baskin apparently isn’t done with reality TV shows. After appearing in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars“, the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star has shared in a new interview that she’s planning for a new show.

Speaking with Us Weekly on Monday, September 28, the 59-year-old said, “We’re actually shopping a show with Think Factory.” She went on to say, “[It] will be going after the animal abusers, bringing them to justice and then hopefully getting the animals into accredited sanctuaries. So, I’m really hoping the Think Factory can sell that.”

The Big Cat Rescue CEO was among the celebrity contestants in the current season of “Dancing with the Stars”. However, she was eliminated on Disney-themed episode, which aired on Monday, in which she danced the Samba to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King“.

She received a huge of flak for her appearance on the long-running ABC show, especially from her former husband Don Lewis’ family, after calling a commercial about Lewis’ disappearance “wonderful.” The controversial commercial featured Lewis’ daughter, his attorney and his former assistant, asking for help in finding out more about the millionaire’s disappearance.

Of the haters, Carole previously told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, “With all the horrible things that have been said and all the wonderful things that have been said, people are talking about big cats and why they don’t belong in cages.” She added, “and nothing could make me happier than that.”

The animal activist also said that she didn’t “feel shocked at all” for being eliminated early on “DWTS”. “The people who stayed on the show can really, really dance, and that’s what the show is all about,” she revealed. “I’m thankful that Dancing With the Stars gave me the opportunity [for] getting the message out there about big cats. So I’ve accomplished everything I came here to do.”