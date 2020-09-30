Carlos Correa goads Astros haters after beating Twins: ‘What are they going to say now?’

Carlos Correa released pent-up frustration Wednesday afternoon after the Astros eliminated the Twins from the playoffs with a 3-1 win, railing against people who have blasted the club for its cheating scandal.

The shortstop, who homered in the victory, seems to believe advancing to the AL division series proves Houston is the same level of contender it was when it brazenly stole signs electronically.

“I know a lot of people are mad, I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa said. “But what are they going to say now? We’re a solid team, we play great baseball, we won a series on the road in Minnesota. So what are they going to say now?”

MORE: David Ross criticized for Game 1 mistake

As it turns out, fans still have a lot to say about the Astros. People reacted with anger toward Correa for suggesting his team had exacted revenge on its detractors.

Here’s a sample of Twitter responses to Correa’s comments:

That they went 29-31 and won two games in a weird wild card format. — Metsrulein2k (@metsrulein2k) September 30, 2020

I’m still going to say that you cheated your way to a World Series — Shane Marshall (@shnmarshall96) September 30, 2020

winning a 3 game series against a team who’s lost 18 straight playoff games is something to flex about? what a banger — Luka 2 Doncics at the same time (@sixandzero23) September 30, 2020