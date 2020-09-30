Cardi B Offered Last Chance to Avoid Felony Counts in Club Brawl Case

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ femcee has been warned by prosecutor to take the plea deal in order to avoid felony counts in a case relating to a 2018 strip club altercation.

Hip-hop star Cardi B has been warned her time is running out to strike a plea deal relating to her 2018 strip club brawl.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, stands accused of attacking a pair of female bartenders, sisters known as Jade and Baddie Gi, with two friends at the Angels Strip Club in New York, after suspecting one of them had slept with her now-estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset.

She was charged with a string of misdemeanours and two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury, but last year (19) rejected a deal from prosecutors, which would have required her to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree.

Cardi wouldn’t have had to serve any jail time, and the case would have been dismissed if she abided by certain conditions.

She instead chose to fight her original charges and pleaded not guilty in the summer of 2019 although discussions between her lawyers and prosecutors continued in an effort to bring the case to an end without a trial.

However, a virtual hearing was held on Wednesday (30Sep20) when Assistant District Attorney Ryan Nicolosi confirmed no deal had been reached with Cardi or her two other defendants – and warned them this was likely their last chance to avoid the felony counts.

“The People are offering for the last time an offer of a misdemeanour… We are not going to go lower than a misdemeanour,” Nicolosi said, according to the New York Post. “We are again offering this misdemeanor but we cannot guarantee that that offer will be held open or offered again in the future.”

He added, “We all had many conversations regarding the possibility of a plea, what a plea could look like, if any of the defendants were willing to take a plea. But it seems like there is not going to be a plea.”

“There doesn’t seem to be a meeting of the minds.”

Cardi’s attorney, Drew Findling, attended the hearing on behalf of his superstar client, and promised to relay the message to the rapper.

The court development emerges two weeks after Cardi filed for divorce to end her three-year marriage to Offset, the father of her daughter Kulture, two.