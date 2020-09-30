Cardi B Had A Lot To Say About Last Night’s Debate

Cardi then ended her debate commentary by telling her followers to go vote in her caption and expressed sympathy for Hunter Biden in the video itself. She said, “I really felt really bad when Trump came for Biden’s son like that, I felt that was very unnecessary” and went on to say “Joe Biden’s family has suffered through so much shit, especially ’cause his wife and one of his kids got killed in a car accident…so you can imagine what type of pain and what type of shit his son had to turn to for comfort, just like a lot of Americans in this country.”