Canada’s economy now just 5% below pre-COVID levels, but recovery is slowing

Based on the flash estimate, economic activity in August was about 95 per cent of output levels in February. At the nadir of the recession in April, output levels were about 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Some parts of the economy are faring better than others. Agriculture, forestry and fishing, along with retail trade, finance and insurance an real estate have all surpassed February levels of output.

GDP plunged by an annualized 38.7 per cent in the three months through June, adding to an 8.2 per cent drop in the first quarter, Statistics Canada reported. Third-quarter GDP is on pace for annualized growth of 48 per cent, given the momentum from the last few months, Benjamin Reitzes, an economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a report before Wednesday’s release.

