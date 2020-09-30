Canada won’t return to pre-pandemic employment for another four years, conference board warns

Article content continued

While the board’s forecast of a 6.6 per cent decline in 2020 gross domestic product is better than its earlier prediction of an 8.2 per cent drop and the board says a recovery is underway helped by government aid programs, the outlook is dire for some industries. Closures and declines in household spending will restrain the recovery’s pace into mid-2021, board chief economist Pedro Antunes said. Pre-pandemic unemployment levels won’t return until 2025, he said.

“Air transportation is nearly shut down,” Antunes said in the report. “Accommodation, food and beverage services, textiles manufacturing, printing, motion picture, and sound recording are other examples of industries that remain hard hit and face a tumultuous business environment for the foreseeable future.”

Household spending will fall by 9.1 per cent this year before expanding by 4.8 per cent in 2021 and 7.4 per cent in 2022, the board forecasts.

“In addition to government support for families, pent-up consumer demand helped to fuel the strong rebound in consumer spending, especially in the goods sector,” the economist said.

The board expects a full recovery in goods consumption by the end of next year, but says it will take a further six months for services such as tourism and travel.

Canadian housing will continue to accelerate in most markets with increased construction and resales before a pullback early next year, the board said.

“Slowing momentum and weaker government support will trim resale prices in early 2021, but a second half recovery should produce a 6 per cent overall price increase,” Antunes said.