Caitlyn Jenner Sounds Off on Possibility of a KUWTK Wedding

“I would be sitting there going, ‘Do we have anything to talk about? Haven’t we done everything?'” Caitlyn quipped. “We’d sit around the table and, boy, after an hour or two later, there’d be a million stories come out of that meeting.”

Per Caitlyn’s recollection, “there was always something going on within the family.”

“After I’d leave the meeting, I would go, ‘Geez! I think we got another season in this,'” she concluded. “‘Cause, things just constantly kept changing.”

Listen to Caitlyn’s full interview here.