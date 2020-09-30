BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BNB, DOT, LINK, BSV, CRO, ADA By Cointelegraph

Even though Bitcoin is still far below its lifetime highs, if it manages to close Q3 2020 above $10,590, that would be the second-best close in any quarter. Data from Skew shows this would only be behind the Q4 2017 closing price at $13,660.

According to data from CryptoQuant, the total amount of (BTC) held in exchange reserves dropped from 2.8 million BTC in October 2019 to 2.4 million. Analysts believe that this steady decline in reserves means retail traders and whales may be accumulating Bitcoin as they expect prices to rise in the future.

