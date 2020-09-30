Bragg Gaming Group adds former SB tech CEO to board of directors

Article content

Toronto-based Bragg Gaming Group Inc. announced Wednesday that former SB Tech CEO Richard Carter will be joining its board of directors.

Carter had been chief executive of SB Tech, an interactive sports betting company, for the past five years before agreeing to merge it in April with DraftKings Inc. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. in a three-way deal valued at $3.3 billion. According to a press release, Carter will act as non-executive chair and will help Bragg interim CEO Adam Arviv on the development of a global strategy.

“Richard is a recognized authority in the online sport betting industry who was heavily involved in the merger between DraftKings and SB Tech,” said Arviv. “This appointment fits my mission as Interim CEO — to build a championship team that will execute on our plans to expand our current market overseas and to aggressively move into the U.S. market. We continue to be focused on recruiting additional top talent.”

Bragg stock, which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, was up more than 17 per cent in midday trading after the announcement was made.