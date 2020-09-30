Brad Fittler to consult with Manly doctors after being blindsided by Tom Trbojevic injury reports, State of Origin, NSW Blues squad

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler says he will speak to Manly doctor Nathan Gibbs after reports suggested Tom Trbojevic could be a shock withdrawal from his squad.

Trbojevic was one of five players named as a part of Fittler’s initial Blues squad for the 2020 State of Origin series, but has reportedly struggled with his shoulder rehabilitation.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Trbojevic is set to pull his name from the squad due to his recovery being slower than anticipated, but Fittler said he had not received such news from the Manly star.

“That’s the first I’ve heard about it,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I’ve always said I’ll be gauged by the (Manly) doctor Nathan Gibbs. I’ll be speaking to Nathan Gibbs over the next few days to see how much truth there is in that.

Manly’s Tom Trbojevic gets attention for his shoulder injury during a loss to the Titans this season. (Getty)

“I believe the Manly blokes are having a bit of a get together at the moment so they’ve got plenty of time.”

The Trbojevic brothers, Tyson Frizell, Cameron McInnes and Payne Haas were the five players named to Fittler’s squad on Sunday.

While the likes of Paul Vaughan, Tariq Sims and Zac Lomax were notable omissions, the Blues coach admitted that he had stayed in contact with the overlooked players, who could still make the squad as injury replacements.

“No one can do anything. The circumstances of people maybe going overseas travelling or losing condition over the space of a week isn’t going to happen,” he said.

“I’ve been in touch with a few other people to see their plans and what they’re thinking and hopefully keep fit just in case.”

Fittler is keen to have the services of both the Trbojevic brothers as he attempts for an Origin three-peat (Getty)

Fittler admitted that he did not want to name players who were little chance of making the final squad due to stringent restrictions NRL players have been placed under this season due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The other thing I was very sensitive towards was the fact that players have had a really tough year,” he said.

“When you speak to players and you listen to some of the protocols and some of the sacrifices they’ve had to put up with, the last thing I want to do is to bring in a massive amount of players that were never going to be considered.

“That was something we were very adamant about early just because of the type of season it has been.”

Fittler has been thoroughly impressed by the form of Souths star Cody Walker this season (Getty)

One player who Fittler has already confirmed as a lock for his squad is Souths star Cody Walker, and the Blues coach praised Walker for his response to last year’s Origin axing.

“He had a fantastic year last year. Leading into Origin last year he was the best five-eighth by a long way,” he said.

“Cody has always been a part of the plans, he was last year and it didn’t quite work out, but he’s gone away and gotten better.

“The big thing we keep talking about is go back to your club and work hard. Be the best for your club every week, and if you do that you’ll pick yourself.”

Fittler will name five more additions to his 2020 NSW Blues squad this Sunday evening.