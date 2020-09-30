Boyfriend of Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Busted for DUI

Instagram

Jackson Guthy, who is dating Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, was booked by cops for a misdemeanour driving under the influence (DUI).

According to Us Weekly, singer-songwriter Guthy, 24, was pulled over in Los Angeles, California on 7 September (20). He was subsequently cited for a misdemeanour and arrested, but was later released at 7.28 pm PT that same day.

The couple has been dating since early 2019 and briefly split after her parents, “Full House” star Lori and designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their roles in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

They pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£382,000) to help their kids get into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal, with Lori sentenced to two months behind bars and Mossimo ordered to serve five months.

Lori was also ordered to pay a $150,000 (£114,500) fine and perform 100 hours of community service, while Mossimo, the founder of his namesake clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Another celebrity caught up in the scandal was Felicity Huffman. While Lori and her husband only pleaded guilty after their attempts to throw out the case were denied by judge, the “Desperate Housewives” star accepted her jail sentence “without reservation.”

Following the scandal, Felicity’s daughter Sophia retook her SATs and landed a spot at the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, her other daughter Georgia was accepted to New York’s Vassar College.

Lori’s daughters Olivia and Isabella also dropped out of USC following the scandal, but it’s unclear which college they now go to. After taking a brief hiatus, Olivia has since returned to YouTube and Instagram.