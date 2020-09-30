Boston moves into red zone for coronavirus risk

State officials announced Wednesday that Boston had moved into the red zone for coronavirus risk and that the city and 28 other communities would not advance into the next stage of the state’s reopening plan on Monday.

Boston is one of 23 cities and towns designated red, meaning they have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, the Department of Public Health reported, as the death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 32 to 9,242.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus climbed by 510, bringing the total to 129,753, officials said.