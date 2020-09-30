Bitcoin exchange reserves down $5B in 2020 hints at whale accumulation By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin exchange reserves down $5B in 2020 hints at whale accumulation
The (BTC) reserves of exchanges are continuing to drop, which suggests retail investors and whales might be accumulating.
According to data from CryptoQuant, all exchanges’ reserves dropped to 2.4 million BTC, which is equivalent to $25 billion. In contrast, in October 2019, exchanges had around 2.8 million BTC, currently worth $30 billion.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.