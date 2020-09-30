Best Amazon Fire TV Stick 2020

Best

If you’re looking for a great streaming device, we’ve ranked the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks that you can buy right now. A streaming stick is a great, low-cost option to bring all of the content you want into your living room, and there really is no better option than a Fire TV Stick. Even though it’s a couple of years old at this point, we still believe that the best choice overall is the Fire TV Stick 4K. It comes with a handy Alexa Voice Remote and is the best all-around version of a Fire TV device.

Best Overall Fire TV Stick: Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Let’s not mince words here; this is the Fire TV stick that you want to get. Period. Yeah, the others work just about as well, but with the Fire TV Stick 4K, you are future-proofing yourself. As more and more video content is available in better formats like 4K, UHD, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision, you’re going to want to have a device that can support and stream that content, especially if and when you upgrade your TV to match. Even at full-price, this device is a bargain, but it is often offered at a discount, making it an incredible buy. You get almost all of the same high-end specs of more premium devices like the Fire TV Cube or Nebula Soundbar for much less. With that savings, you can pick up an Echo Dot for hands-free Alexa control or subscribe to one of the fantastic Amazon Channels. And because this is a stick that plugs into the HDMI port behind your TV, it can hide out of sight and out of mind. Pros: Fantastic value with top-of-the-line specs

Often discounted for an even better bargain

Alexa access on voice remote is a killer feature Cons: Alexa is not hands-free

Remote buttons don’t glow in the dark

Best Overall Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Stick to this one! This stick comes close to matching Amazon’s other top streamers like the Cube and Nebula Soundbar and is an incredible value.

Best Fire TV Stick for Most People: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2020)

If the Fire TV Stick Lite is good, and the Fire TV Stick 4K is best, then they should call this device the “better” Fire TV stick. The reason? For less than the price of a week’s worth of lattes, you get a fantastic HD streaming device with built-in access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Not too shabby! This iteration is just the latest version of the original product released in 2016, but it is still one of the better HD streaming devices you can purchase. It supports content up to 1080p, which is considered high-definition. With access to all of the excellent streaming content on Fire TV, you’ll never be bored. You can also connect an HD antenna and a Fire TV Recast to be a true cord cutter! The 2020 edition comes with 8GB of storage and a processor that is 50% more powerful than before while using less energy than ever (this is one of the first Amazon devices that is certified as Climate Pledge Friendly). It also now supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Perhaps most importantly, because Alexa voice control is built-in to the remote, you can use this device to power and control your smart home devices, navigate the TV interface, and request content. You can even ask Alexa any question that you would if you had an Echo device nearby. Pros: Same storage and processor as 4K stick for less money

Alexa Voice Remote for easy Alexa access

50% faster than the previous generation

Certified Climate Pledge Friendly Cons: Doesn’t support 4K, UHD, or HDR 10

Doesn’t support Dolby Vision

Best Fire TV Stick for Most People Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2020)

A no-brainer The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is 95% of the way there to the top of the heap. If you won’t miss 4K UHD, get this one.

Best Value Fire TV Stick: Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

The new Fire TV Stick Lite now takes the spot as the most affordable Fire TV device in Amazon’s lineup. Just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean that it’s cheap. With this stick, you get basically everything that comes with the “regular” Fire TV Stick, including push-button access to Alexa. The only real difference? The Alexa Voice Remote can’t control your TV like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K remotes can. If that’s not a big deal to you, then you might as well save the extra ten bucks and get this one. Like the Fire TV Stick (2020), the Lite is also one of the first Amazon devices to be certified as Climate Pledge Friendly, and it uses less energy than any other Fire device before it. It’s also Certified for Humans to be stress-free in its setup and use. The Fire TV Stick Lite can support the same viewing experience as the Fire TV Stick and most of the same audio experience, though to get Dobly Atmos Audio, you’ll need to go through HDMI pass-through. Pros: Same storage and processor as 4K stick for less money

Alexa Voice Remote for easy Alexa access

Certified Climate Pledge Friendly

Certified for Humans Cons: Doesn’t support 4K, UHD, or HDR 10

Doesn’t support Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos Audio requires HDMI pass-through

Alexa Voice Remote can’t control TV

Best Value Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick Lite (2020)

A no-brainer The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room.

Best International Fire TV Stick: Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

This was the first Fire TV Stick I ever owned, and even in 2014, I got a better deal on it than this via an exclusive offering for Prime members. Even though it doesn’t compare to its siblings in terms of specs or performance, this is still a pretty decent little streamer. It can play video up to 1080p, and you can access just about all of the content you can on the other sticks, including Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Channels, and even many of the Fire TV games. You can also get on the web through the Silk and Firefox browsers. The biggest downside, in my opinion, is that you do not have access to Alexa, as this comes with just a simple remote without voice control. The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is really mainly marketed to an international audience, but you can still get it in the U.S. However, I’d keep an eye on it to see if it goes on sale before you pick one up. At this price, it’s more expensive than the much better versions and doesn’t make sense for the U.S. market. But if you can find it for under twenty bucks, then I’d say go for it. My six-year-old Fire TV Stick Basic Edition still works great in the guest room! Pros: Easy to set up

Access to all of Fire TV’s great content Cons: Doesn’t support above 1080p

No voice control

Lower specs than other sticks

Best International Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

Stripped-down stick This was Amazon’s first stick, and it’s showing its age. While not bad, we don’t recommend this device over the others.