Barbie Ferreira Shares Fear That Hollywood Sees Plus-Size as “Trendy”

In her interview with Cosmo, Barbie moved on from the plus-size convo to open up about her role in the road trip comedy Unpregnant—also starring Haley Lu Richardson—which discusses abortion.

“Normalizing abortion is what we have to do,” Barbie said. “Society puts this pressure on people who are getting abortions, that they should feel a lot of guilt and shame and really emotional about it. Most people are just relieved.”

Most importantly, “it was really great not to talk about—or act out—my body for once,” the H,amp;M model added about her character.

She explained that as a member of Gen Z, spending her childhood online has affected how she views herself. “That had to do something to my brain,” Barbie said. “I mean, I got crippling anxiety. A lot of depression issues, eating issues, paranoias, and just weird things that I’m one thousand percent certain are from the internet.”

Barbie later shared a snapshot of her life in quarantine, revealing she got a stick-and-poke spiral tattoo on her butt, done by her girlfriend Elle Puckett (who is in the band Poema). “A spiral for my quarantine spiral,” Barbie said.

Elle posted a pic of the couple kissing on Instagram this week with the caption, “true love’s kiss, I’m shrek.”

Barbie, meanwhile, posted her Cosmo cover on Instagram, writing, “oh boy!!! what a range of emotions this week. I hope you guys are taking care of yourselves.”

Her show Euphoria was nominated for six Emmy Awards in September and took home three trophies, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Zendaya‘s role as Rue.