Athletes urging people to vote following first debate

The presidential debate on Tuesday night was chaotic, to say the least, and members of the sports community had one simple message to share with the general public following the event.

Athletes, coaches and prominent members of the sports community took to Twitter throughout the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to encourage people to vote.

Many were complaining about both Trump and Biden, who continuously talked over each other throughout the night. People also had issues with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate.