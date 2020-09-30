Armie Hammer Forced to Seek Therapy Due to Depression During Lockdown

WENN

The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor opens up about his mental health issues during lockdown, revealing that he sought therapy when he found the isolation was too much to bear.

–

Armie Hammer reached out to a therapist as he battled mental health issues while spending the Covid-19 lockdown alone.

The actor announced in July (20) he was splitting with his wife Elizabeth Chambers and subsequently spent time on his own in the Cayman Islands after the pandemic paused his filming schedule.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the “Call Me by Your Name” star confessed he struggled with the isolation and eventually reached out to a therapist.

“I was more or less on my own, just trying to get through it,” the star explained. “I knew I was not doing a very good job so I called my buddy in the States. I was like, ‘Hey, man, I know you work in mental health. Do you have someone I can talk to?’ And I just started talking to a therapist, twice a week.”

“The Social Network” actor added, “It just sort of regulated everything and gave me the tools for dealing with things. It gave me a fresh perspective and it was incredibly helpful.”

“I’ve been in therapy before, but this was a dire situation. And now I just think everyone needs to be in therapy, period, across the board. Everyone needs to be talking to someone and if you’re not, you’re doing something wrong.”

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in July this year after ten years of marriage and two children together. His estranged wife is seeking primary physical custody of their kids.

Following his split from wife, Hammer was seen getting cozy with Rumer Willis. In another occasion, he was photographed enjoying a date with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who was previously married to actor Josh Lucas.