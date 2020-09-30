Anonymous ‘Nut Job’ Files Motion To Get R. Kelly’s Sex Case Dropped!!

Bradley Lamb
A “nut job” filed twin motions in federal court in Brooklyn and Chicago to have R. Kelly freed from jail over the last two weeks, arguing that the disgraced singer should be released from jail because he was never indicted.

The anonymous person filed a seven-page motion filed on behalf of R. Kelly, and appeared to forge Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg’s signature — but spelled his name wrong.

“Robert Kelly … respectfully moves this Honorable Court to expeditiously dismiss this criminal cause of action against Mr. Kelly for lack of jurisdiction, due to the lack of a Grand Jury indictment,” the motion reads.

