Amazon Echo Show deals: Score Alexa smart displays with up to $57 off before Prime Day

You’re probably aware of Amazon’s Echo lineup of smart speakers, but did you know that there are now Echo Show smart displays in different sizes? These awesome devices let you view live TV and sports, check recipes, make video calls, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

For today only, you can save as much as $57 on an Echo Show device at Woot thanks to a stellar open-box promotion meaning you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day for a deal. Prices start at just $64.99 for these unused devices that each carry a 90-day warranty.

Amazon’s Echo Show line is easily the most versatile of its Echo devices. Rather than just being a smart speaker like the majority of Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that lets you view your photos, movies, and shows from services like Prime Video and Hulu, weather forecasts, and more. Best of all, you just simply have to ask Alexa to find what you’re looking for.

These devices can control compatible smart home devices too; ask Alexa to turn off your Philips Hue lights when it’s time to go to bed or turn on your Fire TV right before your favorite show starts. The number in the Echo Show’s name refers to its screen size, so the Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch screen while the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch screen. The original Echo Show is the largest with a 10.1-inch display.

If you’re not sure about which Echo Show device is right for your home, you can learn more about the devices in this guide to the Best Echo Show in 2020.