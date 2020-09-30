Amanda Seyfried Flaunts Baby Bump in Never-Before-Seen Pic Taken During Her Secret Pregnancy

WENN/Patricia Schlein

The never-before-seen Instagram photo features the ‘Mamma Mia!’ star’s firstborn, 3-year-old daughter Nina, adorably touching her mom’s growing baby bump.

–

Amanda Seyfried has shared new details about her secret pregnancy after she quietly gave birth to her and husband Thomas Sadoski’s second child earlier this week. The actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 29 to share a never-before-seen pregnancy photo.

In the photo, Amanda was seen sporting a huge baby bump while donning a white tee and checkered shirt. She paired them with black shorts. Her firstborn, 3-year-old daughter Nina, was also featured in the picture as she adorably touched her mom’s baby bump. “The Before,” the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress wrote in the caption.

<br />

A fan commented underneath the post, “i still cant believe how you hid it so well amanda.” Another fan congratulated her, saying, “Glad you were able to keep a quiet, private pregnancy! Congrats!!” with someone else dubbing Amanda “the Queen of Camouflage.”

“OMG! I still can’t believe how well you hid it! This pic is so cute! I’m so happy for you and Nina is so grown up OMG,” a sweet fan wrote. Some others didn’t even aware that the actress had actually given birth to her new bundle of joy as one said, “Wow soon huh? Good wishes fir [sic] a happy baby,” before another fan informed the person that “she had a boy.”

The actress shared the surprise news of the arrival of their second child and a photo of her baby boy on the social media pages of charities INARA and War Child USA on Monday. Amanda and her actor husband Thomas Sadoski wrote, “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally (affected) by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

The couple first became parents when daughter Nina was born in 2017, days after the couple wed. They got married in a very private ceremony with just an officiant present without any guests. “I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week! I also go to premieres where people take my picture,” she said in an interview. “I just don’t care about all that stuff.”