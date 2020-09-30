Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021: CFO By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8


HONG KONG () – Chinese tech giant Alibaba ‘s (N:) cloud unit expects to be profitable within 2021, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Maggie Wu, chief financial officer of Alibaba, made the remarks at an livestreamed investor day event.

The company, a dominant player in China’s cloud market, is fending off challenge from domestic rival Tencent (HK:) which is also trying to capture cloud business opportunities.

Alibaba has said it would invest 200 billion yuan ($29.36 billion) in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

In the June quarter, Alibaba’s cloud computing revenue grew 59% from a year earlier to 12,345 million yuan on higher revenue contribution from its public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses.

Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics unit, will likely see operating cash flow turn positive in fiscal year 2021, Wu added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR