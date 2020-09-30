Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan demand justice for Manisha Valmiki

The Manisha Valmiki incident has shaken the entire country. Manisha was a 19-year-old who was gang-raped in Hathras. Several celebs have come out to talk about the incident and express dissent on what happened. They have also demanded stricter laws for the same so that no one runs free after such a heinous crime.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to speak about the incident and said,”Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gang-rape.When will this stop? Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do.”  Not just Akshay, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and several others have taken a stand too. Take a look at all the other posts by celebs on the case…

