AFL condemns Elijah Taylor’s ‘abhorrent’ acts of violence after guilty plea

Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor’s actions have been strongly condemned by both the club and the AFL after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to an assault earlier this month.

Taylor appeared in Perth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to appear for sentencing on December 2.

The 19-year-old has already been stood down by the Swans for failing to abide by a number of club directives, and GM of football Charlie Gardiner said the club remains disappointed by his actions.

“These were very serious charges and something we never want to see in the community, much less have one of our players involved in,” Gardiner said in a Swans club statement on Wednesday evening.

Elijah Taylor is surrounded by the media on his way to Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Getty)

“At the time of making the decision to stand Elijah down we said we would review the situation as it unfolded, and that is what we intend to do, in consultation with the AFL, the AFL Players’ Association and Elijah’s management.

“I would like to reiterate our club’s very strong position that violence against women, in any form, is never acceptable and we strongly condemn it.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan also reiterated the league’s stance on violence against women, calling the actions “abhorrent”.

“Violence against women in any form is abhorrent and we strongly condemn it,” he said in an AFL statement.

“Our view is clear and unequivocal – violence against women is never okay in any circumstance – ever.”