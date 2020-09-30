Aditya Roy Kapur snapped ahead of his workout session

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang was a hit and his chemistry with Disha Patani became the talk of the town. The pair is soon expected to collaborate again for Ahmed Khan’s next. But an official confirmation has still not been given by any of the parties. In the meanwhile, Aditya is making sure that he doesn’t let go of this precious time that he has during the lockdown doing nothing.

He is regularly snapped heading to the gym to be in shape for whenever he starts shooting next. The handsome lad will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo which will release on the digital platform soon. Today, we snapped Aditya heading to the gym looking casual and uber cool. Check out his latest pictures below.