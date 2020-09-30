A look at how Facebook is weaving Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp together even as it comes under increasing scrutiny from watchdogs and regulators (Harry McCracken/Fast Company)

Harry McCracken / Fast Company:
A look at how Facebook is weaving Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp together even as it comes under increasing scrutiny from watchdogs and regulators — The social behemoth is weaving together Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp even as watchdogs and regulators close in.
