A debate that won’t have changed many minds

I’m not sure there are any Americans left who haven’t decided how they will vote in the election. And I doubt last night’s debate changed many minds. It was a chaotic, uncontrolled, food fight. (“A s—t show,” one TV commentator called it.) But still worth sharing a few of the night’s lines, since one of these two men will end up being President of the United States for the next four years.

Trump on the Supreme Court: “We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee. Good in every way.”

Biden on the Supreme Court: “The American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is…They aren’t going to get that chance now because we are in the middle of an election already.”

Trump on pharmaceuticals: “I’m cutting drug prices… Drug prices will be coming down 80-90%. We are going to allow our governors to go to other countries to buy drugs.”

Biden on the Affordable Care Act: “The president has made clear he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act…which will strip 20 million people from having health insurance now.”

Trump on why he ended racial sensitivity training: “I ended it because it was racist. I ended it because people were being asked to do things that were absolutely insane…And literally they were teaching people to hate our country. And I’m not going to allow it.”

Biden on Bernie Sanders: “My party is me. I am the Democratic party right now.”

Trump on the last four years: “There has never been another president that’s done what I’ve done.”

Biden on the last four years: “Under this president we have become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent.”

Trump on COVID: “I’m the one that brought back football. I brought back Big Ten football.”

Biden on COVID: “You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis.”

Trump on election results: “As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster…There is fraud, they’ve found them in creeks, they’ve found them with the name Trump in a waste basket. This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen.”

Biden on election results: “This is all about trying to dissuade people from voting, because he is trying to scare people by saying it’s not going to be legitimate.”

