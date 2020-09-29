YouTuber David Dobrik Giving Out Teslas to Get People to Register to Vote

Instagram

Through a post shared on his social media accounts, the young influencer says, ‘All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!!’

Now that the U.S. election is coming closer, more celebrities have encouraged people to use their vote during the upcoming event. YouTuber David Dobrik is one of them, going as far as giving away multiple Teslas to get people to vote.

He made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, September 29. Alongside a photo of him posing in front of five Teslas, the young influencer said, “Hi!! HeadCount and I are giving away 5 Teslas to you guys!! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!! Winners will be announced Monday. Good luck!!”

He continued, “No purchase or reg necessary. Exclusions apply.” Meanwhile, through a video on his TikTok account, David appeared to imply that the giveaway was inspired by a fan who said that a massive number of “millenials and gen z” would register to vote if the social media star made a giveaway about it.

David himself is not eligible to vote in the U.S. election. Born in Slovakia and brought to the U.S. at six years old by his parents, the star is protected from deportation under the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, that allows undocumented minor to live and work in the U.S.

He has mentioned this several times. In an interview last year, David opened up that he could not travel outside the U.S. freely. “I can’t leave because I’m protected by DACA and basically I can leave, I can go right now but I can’t come back. I can’t re-enter the country for, like, another 10 years if I leave the country. So I’m not a citizen. I don’t have a visa,” he said. “The only thing I can do where I can leave the country and come back is if I get married. But Natalie and I are not engaged so that’s not happening anytime soon, but who knows fingers crossed.”