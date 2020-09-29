Your Wednesday Briefing

Virus cases spike in New York City

Officials announced on Tuesday a daily rate of 3.25 percent in positive coronavirus tests, a jump after over a month at around 1 percent. The mayor called it “cause for real concern.”

The uptick comes at a crucial moment, when the city is sending hundreds of thousands of students back to school for in-person learning. Indoor dining is starting again on Wednesday.

Though still low compared with the rest of the U.S., the surge is a worrisome sign in a former epicenter that underwent a turnaround. “A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The clusters overlapped with Orthodox Jewish communities, he said.

What’s next: The city moved on Tuesday to impose fines to anyone not wearing a mask. The mayor said he would shut down classrooms if the positivity rate exceeded 3 percent over a seven-day rolling average. Officials also weighed closures of businesses and day cares in certain areas, as well as limits on gatherings.