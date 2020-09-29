Your Tuesday Briefing

Is China’s vaccine safe?

Chinese officials have begun to inoculate thousands of people with unproven coronavirus vaccines. Global health experts are bewildered: No other country has injected people outside the usual drug trial process to such a huge scale.

The government is giving shots to essential workers and vaccine company staff, among others. The next wave will be for teachers, supermarket employees and people traveling to risky areas abroad. The vaccines are in Phase 3 trials, which are mostly being conducted outside China on people who are closely monitored.

Chinese vaccine makers and state-owned companies have asked people taking vaccines to sign nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from talking to journalists. A senior Chinese official said this month that a vaccine could be made available to the public as early as November.

Quotable: “My worry for the employees of the companies is it may be difficult for them to refuse,” said one pediatrician in Melbourne, Australia, who has been involved in the oversight of vaccine trials.