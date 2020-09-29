YaYa Mayweather Shows Growing Baby Bump Amid NBA YoungBoy’s Rumored Arrest

Twitter

Seemingly unfazed by her baby daddy’s reported latest run-in with the law, the pregnant daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr. shares a new dancing video on TikTok.

YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather may remain mum on her pregnancy rumors, but she keeps adding fuel to the speculation with her latest TikTok video. On Monday, September 28, the 19-year-old showed her growing baby bump as she went live on the video-sharing platform.

In the now-deleted clip, the daughter of former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. wore a black T-shirt that didn’t help to hide her pregnant belly and short shorts as she danced to King Critical‘s Why Is Everything Chrome. “late night chronicles,” she captioned the video.

YaYa dropped the video amid reports that her on-and-off boyfriend NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested. The rapper was reportedly detained by police during a video shoot in Baton Rogue.

According to reports floating on the Internet, the “Bandit” rapper was arrested for having a gun on the set while filming a music video on Monday night. Shortly after the news broke, his sister seemingly confirmed his arrest with an Instagram Story post demanding his freedom. “free top,” she wrote.

YoungBoy himself has not addressed the arrest. Both his Twitter and Instagram account have suspiciously disappeared as people have been tweeting hashtag calling for his freedom.

YaYa first sparked pregnancy speculation earlier this month after some clips of her hanging out with her friends surfaced online. In one of the videos, her friends could be seen showing off their sneakers to the camera before accidentally capturing YaYa, who was dressed in all-black, appearing to sport a baby bump. After realizing that they might have exposed her pregnancy, her friends uttered, “Oh, s**t,” and the camera was switched back to selfie mode.

Further fueling the rumors was her mom Melissia Rene. When one of her Instagram followers told her, “Congratulations on your grand baby,” she simply reacted by saying, “Thank you!!”

Recently on Friday, September 25, YaYa’s sister Jirah Mayweather seemed to confirm the news as she was featured on YaYa’s Instagram Live session. During the stream, Jirah struck several poses in front of the camera. When YaYa then told Jirah to say something to the camera, Jirah instead stared at her sister before acting as if she was cradling a baby bump. Seemingly taken aback by her younger sister’s action, YaYa abruptly ended the Live session.