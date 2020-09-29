Woman Goes Viral After Twerking For Salt Bae – Boyfriend Upset!!

A couple has gone viral after a video of a woman twerking for chef, Salt Bae, went viral.

The incident captured in the video took place at the new Nusr-Et restaurant in Boston. In the video, a woman is seen twerking while Salt Bae films her with his camera phone.

A few seconds later, a man is banging on the glass door. A waiter then opens the door, and the enraged male storms into the restaurant, chasing after the woman and asking what she was doing.

