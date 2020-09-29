Winners and losers from Chiefs’ convincing win on ‘MNF’

It was billed as one of the best games on the 2020 NFL schedule. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs going up against one of the top contenders in the Baltimore Ravens. The two most recent NFL MVP winners , Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, doing battle.

Apparently, 2020 found a way to let us down again. The game was not competitive after Baltimore opened the scoring with a mere field goal. Kansas City jumped out to a 27-10 halftime lead by virtue of four total touchdowns from Mr. Mahomes. Tyreek Hill continued to do his thing. Meanwhile, Jackson struggled to do much of anything.

The end result was a resounding 34-20 win for the Chiefs and the likelihood that Tuesday morning quarterbacks will already crown them Super Bowl LV champs. Here are the biggest winners and losers from Kansas City’s 14-point blowout victory over the Ravens.

Winner: Patrick Mahomes is not human

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was on absolute fire early in Monday’s game against Baltimore. This included him putting up 239 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the first half, breaking an NFL record in the process. It really was a sight to behold to see Mahomes tear apart an elite Ravens defense.