Willow Smith Praises Jada Pinkett Smith On August Alsina Red Table Talk

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Weeks ago, Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world when she brought herself to the Red Table and confessed to getting into an “entanglemant” with young singer August Alsina.

This week, her daughter, Willow Smith, praised her for her “courage.”

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, OK, that’s the real deal. That’s real love,” Willow told Jada. “Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you, that’s what we do,’ that’s really important.”

