Why Kristin Cavallari Is “Thankful” For Timing of Jay Cutler Divorce

The Uncommon James owner and former quarterback didn’t necessarily split because of convenient timing, though.

In fact, Kristin told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Sept. 28 that getting a divorce “was something that I truly thought about every single day for two years.”

“It was one of those things where, like, I remember my mom used to tell me, ‘You’ll know. Like, You’ll know,'” Kristin explained on Daily Pop. “What does she mean, I’m gonna just know?”

She continued, “And it’s true. I think you just kind of get to a point where you do just know when it’s time. And for me, I just hit that time. You know, it was what it was.”