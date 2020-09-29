When Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Rajinikanth a Car



Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth are two of the biggest superstars in our country. Their stardom is truly global and cuts across borders and therefore it is rather obvious that when they collaborated in SRK’s Ra.One, their fans totally went berserk. Rajinikanth was seen in a scene in Ra.One in his Chitti avatar from Robot. The combination of Chitti and SRK’s G.One character created waves.

To honour the megastar’s contribution to his project, SRK gifted Rajinikanth a brand new BMW 7 series at that time. Not only to Rajinikanth, but SRK also gifted one luxurious car each to co-star Arjun Rampal and director Anubhav Sinha too. Well, King Khan surely knows how to please his colleagues for sure.