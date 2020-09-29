Week 4 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

Few things have made sense at tight end this year. Travis Kelce is still dependable, Jonnu Smith, Noah Fant, and Mike Gesicki seem to be this season’s “big breakouts” (with Hayden Hurst knocking on the door), and…well, and that’s about it. Sure, you’re always gonna play Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Darren Waller — and there are some other interesting sleepers, like Logan Thomas and Mo Alie-Cox, who could work their way into the every-week starter conversation — but it’s ultimately been a down year for the position, and that makes putting together our Week 4 fantasy TE PPR rankings all the more tedious.

Notice our choice of the word “tedious.” We didn’t say “difficult” because after a week where mostly oddball TEs scored, there wasn’t much reason to drastically move around players in our rankings. For PPR purposes, someone like Jimmy Graham creates a headache. He caught two TDs in Week 3, which isn’t that big of a deal moving forward, but his 10 targets might suggest a bigger workload with Nick Foles at QB. Of course, he had one target the week before, and it’s not as if the Bears are running a different offense, so how should we view Graham against the Colts? We’re basically looking at him as a TD-or-bust sleeper, but he could prove us wrong with another high-usage day. Dalton Shultz (vs. Browns) and Drew Sample (vs. Jaguars) went from heavy targets to virtually no targets between Weeks 2 and 3, so their trajectory is going in the opposite direction.

Logan Thomas (vs. Ravens) continues to see seven-plus targets every week, making him a potential PPR darling. It would be nice if he had a better QB, but he’s a sleeper to file away. T.J. Hockenson (vs. Saints) has also seen steady work and is virtually a must-start in PPR formats.

Zach Ertz (@ 49ers) should also get back to his PPR roots with Dallas Goedert (ankle) likely out. Ertz can’t crack our top five because of the tough matchup, but he certainly has more upside in PPR leagues after seeing 10 targets in Week 3.

Once again, though, our TE PPR rankings aren’t too much different than our standard set. Some players move around within the top 12, but the starters remain the starters. Unless you have a good feeling about Thomas or another sleeper, there’s no need to take any big risks this week.

We’ll continue to update our TE PPR rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 4 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

