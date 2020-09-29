Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

It’s been said before, but it’s just a fact: Kicker is the most important position in fantasy football. We all know it, even if we don’t want to admit it. Nothing — nothing — is more exciting than a perfectly executed snap, hold, and kick through the uprights. It’s poetry in motion and the true essence of sport. As such, it’s no surprise that our Week 4 fantasy kicker rankings will be the most read set of rankings of the week. 

Obviously, everything we just said is a lie. No one cares about kickers or kicker rankings — unless you’re one of the unlucky losers who faced Stephen Gostkowski or Joey Slye last week. However, because most fantasy owners refuse to eliminate the kicker position out of some weird sense of tradition (or just laziness), we’re happy to provide an ordered list of the top kickers every week. 

WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST

It’s more of the same at the top of the rankings, as the best kickers in the best situations haven’t drastically changed. We’re starting to learn more about which matchups seem to be beneficial for kickers, but a team’s offense and the kicking environment (i.e. indoors vs. outdoors, favorable weather conditions, etc.) are still more important — after a kicker’s accuracy and leg strength, of course. There are just four indoor games this week, so there aren’t a ton of kickers noticeably rising because of that advantage. The risers are due more to kickers on decent offenses playing against bad defenses. Sometimes, it’s that easy.

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST

We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

WEEK 4 DFS CASH LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

WEEK 4 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

RankPlayer
1Justin Tucker, BAL @ WAS
2Greg Zuerlein, DAL vs. CLE
3Wil Lutz, NO @ DET
4Joey Slye, CAR vs. ARZ
5Harrison Butker, KC vs. NE
6Michael Badgley, LAC @ TB
7Dan Bailey, MIN @ HOU
8Zane Gonzalez, ARZ @ CAR
9Matt Prater, DET vs. NO
10Sam Sloman, LAR vs. NYG
11Mason Crosby, GB vs. ATL
12Tyler Bass, BUF @ LV
13Daniel Carlson, LV vs. BUF
14Robbie Gould, SF vs. PHI
15Rodrigo Blankenship, IND @ CHI
16Ka’imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. MIN
17Chris Boswell, PIT @ TEN
18Randy Bullock, CIN vs. JAX
19Stephen Gostkowski, TEN vs. PIT
20Ryan Succop, TB vs. LAC
21Brandon McManus, DEN @ NYJ
22Jake Elliott, PHI @ SF
23Nick Folk, NE @ KC
24Cody Parkey, CLE @ DAL
25Stephen Hauschka, JAX @ CIN
26Jason Myers, SEA @ MIA
27Cairo Santos, CHI vs. IND
28Jason Sanders, MIA vs. SEA
29Dustin Hopkins, WAS vs. BAL
30Graham Gano NYG @ LAR
31Sam Ficken, NYJ vs. DEN
32TBA ATL @ GB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR