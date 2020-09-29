[VIDEO] ‘black-ish’ Season 7 Promo Video: Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES

The global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t taken any of the shine off Dr. Rainbow Johnson, as you’ll see in black-ish‘s just-released Season 7 promo.

“Who’s living their best life?” Tracee Ellis Ross’ character proclaims, arms held aloft. “Meeeeee!”

The roughly 90-second spot looks back at some of the Johnson family’s funniest and/or most pointed social commentary over the past few seasons, then cues up some new footage from Season 7. A sampling:

* In what appears to be a daydream or aside, Anthony Anderson’s Dre hosts Democracy in Jeopardy! (and his co-workers Charlie and Josh are among the contestants).

* Jack mentions COVID-19 and proudly announces he’s washing his hands “twice a day, whether I need it or not” to stay safe.

* Junior hails his mother as an “American hero” for being an essential worker during the pandemic (but c’mon, she kinda was already, right?).

We also get highlights from black-ish‘s upcoming hour-long, two-part, pre-season special, which will air on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c and which will follow the Johnsons as they prepare for the 2020 presidential election. Matthew Cherry (Hair Love) directs both parts of the special, including the animated portion we see sampled in the promo. (“Don’t you embarrass me in front of Stacey Abrams, boy!,” a cartoon Dre admonishes a cartoon Junior.)

black-ish Season 7 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 9:30 pm on ABC. While you’re waiting, press PLAY on the promo above to visit with the Johnsons, then hit the comments with your thoughts!