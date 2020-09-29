[VIDEO] 2020 Presidential Debate Live Stream: Donald Trump & Joe Biden

RELATED STORIES

Just 35 days before Americans cast their ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump, the candidates will square off in the first of three presidential debates.

The debate comes two days after The New York Times went public with a massive investigation into Trump’s tax records. The exhaustive report revealed that POTUS paid $0 in federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, and only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017.

It also comes on the heels of Trump’s Supreme Court nomination. Over the weekend, POTUS recommended Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a staunch conservative, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate the 90-minute, commercial-free debate, live from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. It is set to air on every major network — including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS — and to begin at 9 pm ET.

The Commission of Presidential Debates previously announced that the first matchup will consist of six, 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics:

* The Trump and Biden records

* The Supreme Court

* COVID-19

* The economy

* Race and violence in our cities

* The integrity of the election

Tuesday’s debate will be followed by the first (and only) vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, on Wednesday, Oct. 7. After that comes two more presidential debates on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 22.

Press PLAY on the video above (courtesy of C-SPAN) to watch Trump go up against Biden, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.