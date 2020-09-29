Ursula Burns wants corporate boards to add Black talent, right now

Ursula Burns is not spectacular, she’ll have you know.

“When I was working with the Obama administration, people would say to me, ‘Oh you’re spectacular. You are amazing. And I was a little taken aback by it,’” Burns told Alan Murray and,nbsp;me on this week’s episode of the Leadership Next podcast.

Burns, who worked on the,nbsp;President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness, among other assignments, says don’t get her wrong. She knows who she is and she’s proud of herself. “But I was uncomfortable with it because, believe it or not, I am not [spectacular]. I am pretty good at certain things. I am really bad at other things. If I had been a white CEO, I think they would have said I was ‘good.’”

But to be Black or brown in an elite leadership space, as defined by white men, means you have to be,nbsp;spectacular.

“I’m convinced of this—because the only way that this white man could have me in the room with him consistently, or as a peer sitting around the table with the president of the United States arguing, etc.— is if I were spectacular,” she said.

This speaks to the heart of one of the many issues the former Xerox CEO is trying address in her latest bid to diversify corporate boards. “This system needs to be reformed,” she said, noting that there are now only four Black CEOs in the,nbsp; 500, all male. And in a world made still by pandemic—and rallying in profoundly new ways around racial justice—hanging on to the status quo simply won’t do. “Boards are very important because they take into account the entire mission of the company and they are responsible for assuring that there is a redo,” she added. Yes, that includes the share price.

She is now occupied by the,nbsp;Board Diversity Action Alliance, a new, no-nonsense plan to diversify corporate boards in order to address, in her strong view, the glacial pace of progress in corporate diversity.

She’s the co-founder along with Gabrielle Sulzberger, who’s the former Board chair of Whole Foods, the consultancy Teneo and some names familiar to the,nbsp; crowd, including Crystal Ashby of the Executive Leadership Council and Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation.

Signatories of the Board Diversity Action Alliance—like Dow, MasterCard, UPS, Macy’s and Uber—promise to increase the,nbsp;number of Black directors on their corporate board of directors to one or more, as well as disclose board demographics and all inclusion metrics.

She hopes the process will offer a spectacular reality check for board chairs who typically only consider Black board talent who have already been on boards or run a,nbsp; 500 company. “That’s like a list of like 25 people,” Burns said. “I promise you, white people are not held to that same standard.”

And it may help banish the idea of the thin talent pipeline once and for all.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf was recently forced to apologize after he attempted to blame the lack of diversity at the firm on “a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from.” The bank, which, as is alleged, had no trouble finding Black and brown,nbsp;families to hoist higher cost mortgages upon—sadly could find no leadership potential in those same communities.

“Enough,” Burns told me recently. “Enough is enough is enough.”

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

