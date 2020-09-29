UK engineer sets record with speedy wheelie bin

A British engineer has found a way to make bin fun – and set a world record in the process.

Andy Jennings, of Swindon, has spent his lockdown fruitfully.

Outfitting a standard-issue plastic backyard rubbish receptacle with a fancy new rig, he has entered the Guinness World Records with the fastest ever wheelie bin.

Mr Jennings used parts of a motorbike and mobility scooter to super-charge his bin.

It hits a top speed of 69km/h.

Other new records on the wacky side included the fastest wheelchair, fastest toilet, and fastest shed.