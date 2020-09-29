U.N. chief urges increase in funding for IMF to help pandemic-hit countries By

© . FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during interview with at U.N. headquarters in New York



WASHINGTON () – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an increase in funding for the International Monetary Fund to enable it to address the needs of countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres told a high-level online event that IMF members should agree to a new allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights – IMF’s currency – as well as the voluntary reallocation of existing SDRs.

The U.N. chief said a Group of 20 debt moratorium on official debt payments by the poorest countries should be extended beyond year-end, and expanded to include all developing countries and emerging markets in need.