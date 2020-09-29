Twitter Outraged As ‘DWTS’ Judges Continue To Underscore Skai Jackson

Twitter was in uproar on Monday night, accusing Dancing With The Stars judges of again underscoring Disney star Skai Jackson and her dancing partner, Alan Bersten.

The pair slayed their Princess & The Frog-themed Jive on as they danced to “Almost There.”

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all praised Jackson for getting her head back in the game, delivering a solid performance after last week.

“You look like a beautiful, beautiful princess out there,” judge Derek Hough said. “I’m not really head over heels for this performance… weight was a little far back, which made it look a little stiff at times. Tonight wasn’t my favorite,” he added.

The judges awarded only awarded the pair a score of 18/30.

Last week they scored just 15/30.

Viewers hopped on Twitter to praise the performance and to chastise the judges for the ow marks dished out to their Disney fave.