Twins drop Game 1; postseason losing streak hits 17 games

The Minnesota Twins’ awful postseason losing streak continued, and a costly error by Jorge Polanco did not help.

The Houston Astros beat the Twins 4-1 in Game 1 of their wild-card series on Tuesday in Minnesota. That handed the Twins their 17th straight postseason loss, dating back to 2004. That streak is the worst in MLB history. The Red Sox had a 13-game postseason losing streak from 1986-1995, while the Phillies had an 11-game streak from 1915-1976. The Twins are even worse.

Things might not have gone that way if not for Polanco’s error.

The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning, and Sergio Romo was pitching. He allowed two singles to start the inning and then got two outs. Then George Springer hit a sharp ball to short that one-hopped Polanco, who threw to second. Polanco’s throw was wide of the bag, allowing the Astros to load the bases.