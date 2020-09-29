TV Ratings for Monday, Sept. 28: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating with its “Disney Night” dance-off, up in viewers/steady in the demo versus last week’s special Tuesday outing (6.1 mil/1.1) and easily topping Monday in both measures. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, Emergency Call: Languid Shots of Cell Towers debuted to 4.3 mil and a 0.7.

Elsewhere….

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (2.3 mil/0.4) slipped 26 and 20 percent from its broadcast debut, while Filthy Rich (2.1 mil/0.3, read post mortem) dropped 30 and 40 percent.

CBS | Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4) and Manhunt: Deadly Games (1.4 mil/0.2) each ticked down week-to-week.

NBC | Coverage of what turned out to be the Stanley Cup Finals’ deciding game averaged 3 mil and a 0.8.

THE CW | iHeart Radio Festival Night 2 (550K/0.2) improved on Night 1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.