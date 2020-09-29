Trump vs Biden – everything you need to know as they prepare for the first TV debate

Where and when?

With five weeks to go to the vote for the presidency the first debate will take place on Tuesday 29th September in Cleveland, Ohio, starting at 9pm Eastern , which is 2am on Wednesday morning in the UK.

It will be hosted by Fox Sunday News host Chris Wallace. It will consist of six fifteen minute sections on a different topic chosen by Wallace.

Each section will start with a question and the candidates will each have two minutes to respond.

The debate was meant to take place at Notre Dame University in Indiana. But in July they had to withdraw due to Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed how the presidential campaigns were fought this year, so the debates have taken on even more significance than in previous years.

What’s at stake?

This is being billed as the most important US election in decades. The Republicans, backing Donald Trump for a second term, and the Democrats, nominating Joe Biden, are already bitterly divided, and have been for years.

But in 2020 the US has been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, economic collapse and a reckoning on racism the like of which has not been experienced since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Add to that attempts at voter suppression, online disinformation and foreign interference as was seen in 2016, a huge controversy over the Supreme Court appointment and a president who has spent months discrediting postal voting and you will hear the tv crackling with tension.

It is the election that could split America.

What are the big issues?

Coronavirus is the big one. More than 200,000 people have died in just over six months in America thanks to Trump’s incompetent response and denial of the danger.

But, here’s the catch, his support base of about 43 per cent of US voters as not changed in that . Trump once joked that he could shoot someone in New York’s Fifth Avenue and still be elected. Coronavirus will prove this one way or another.

The looming economic war with China will be another issue, the fall out from the coronavirus economy another. There is plenty to choose from.

What about the personal politics?

There will be lots of that too. In recent days Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of taking “performance enhancing drugs” and asked for his rival to be tested before and after the debate. As if.

Trump is going to have to deploy much bigger distraction tactics than that to switch attention from the New York Times revelations that he paid just $750 in federal tax the year he became President. A picture of business failure and tax avoidance on a grand scale that is hard to avoid.

But he’s been confronted on avoiding tax before – “that makes me smart”, he told Hilary Clinton in 2016.

The debate is a measure of the personality of the candidates. Historically Richard Nixon’s supporters thought he blew it with a sweat-soaked appearance against John F Kennedy. An elderly Ronald Reagan won it by deploying great charm and humour by quipping: “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Biden will have to shake off the “sleepy Joe” label with a sterling performance and prove that he is more than “not the other guy”.

Trump will arrive with the sheer force of his personality. He is behind in polls and cornered on tax. He will come out fighting.







(Image: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)



Will the debate make a difference?

The country is so polarised that there are very few undecided voters who will make their minds up in the first debate, maybe in the first minutes of the 90 minute clash. In the next few weeks there will be twists and turns on the way to the White House so Tuesday might be lost in the mix when it comes to voting day.

When is it all on again?

The second debate will be in a town hall format, in which uncommitted voters ask the candidates questions and they have two minutes each to respond. It will be held in Miami on the 15th October.

Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris will also debate each other on the 7th October in Salt Lake City. The candidates will have two minutes to answer nine questions posed by the moderator.

The third and final debate will take place in Nashville on the 22nd of October, hosted by NBC’s Kristen Walker. Then it’s a straight run to election day on November 3rd.







(Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



When will we know the result?

Trump has been saying for weeks that any electoral verdict in which he does not win would represent a rigged outcome. Clearly he is losing, but if he is ahead on the ballot box vote on election night, in the days before the postal votes are counted and verified, the fear is that he will use the to declare victory, make the results appear illegitimate and then use legal challenges in swing states to undermine the results.

In short we may not know the result on election night, but that drama is five weeks from now. The tv debate is less than hours away.