Tommie Lee Happily Welcomes Grandkid After Forcing Teen Daughter to Abort Baby

Instagram

Samaria announces the birth of her first child through Instagram Stories, revealing that the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star is there with her to support her.

–

Following all the drama that happened earlier this year, Tommie Lee has apparently made up with her teen daughter and accepted the fact that she is now a grandmother. Samaria took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 29 to announce the birth of her first child while revealing that her reality TV star mother was there for her.

Samaria first shared a glimpse of her baby wrapped around a blanket alongside three pink heart emoticons. She then followed it up with a video that gave her followers a look at all the things that Tommie gave her prior to giving birth. Samaria also said that Tommie was with her as she delivered her first child.

“Thankful for my mother and her being there to support me with my first born,” so she said in the caption.

<br />

It’s truly such a nice development, given that they were beefing just a few months ago over her pregnancy. Back in July, Samaria claimed that both Tommie and her aunt forced her to have an abortion even though she chose to have her baby. “I’ve been staying cool calm collected but my aunt and mother got me to fly to LA thinking my mother was dying only to try and be forced to have an abortion!! After I didn’t want it I was kicked out of the house and forced to find my own way home!” she said at the time.

Tommie was quick to give her response, letting it be known that the reason why she was opposed to her daughter’s decision to have a child at such a young age was because Tommie didn’t want her to face the things that she faced in the past. She wanted Samaria to enjoy her teenage years to the fullest rather than having a baby because that time would not come back again. “I was hurt. I was disappointed,” the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” said during an Instagram Live stream.