Throwback to when Ileana D’Cruz totally killed it in a striped pantsuit



Ileana D’Cruz made her way to Bollywood after impressing audiences down South. The actress wowed everyone with her performance in her debut film Barfi! alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from her natural ease in front of the camera, the graceful actress is loved for her chic outfits. She always manages to keep her fans on their toes with her sartorial choices. Fans have a ball seeing her classy pictures decked in stylish outfits from events, parties and social media.

We came across throwback pictures of the stunner looking glamorous in a black and white pantsuit that she rocked in the past. Well, she can totally carry everything with inherent grace, don’t you agree?