Throwback to when Ajay Devgn gave a special gift to his Shivaay co-star



The Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay had a child artist named Abigail Eames. The actress played Ajay’s daughter in the film and had a super cute bond with the actor during the filming of the project.

The film might now have been such a big hit but just to thank the little girl for being a part of the project and doing all she can, Ajay gifted her a lot of toys when the film’s shooting ended. According to reports, Ajay gave Abigail a total of 2000 toys for her role in the film. That’s really cute, alright! We’re sure Abigail must have been thrilled to bits by the lovely gesture.