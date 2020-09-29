Three Titans players, five staff test positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans have stopped all in-person work and shut down team facilities after several players and team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. In a released statement, the NFL and NFLPA confirmed the news, stating that three players and five personnel have tested positive. The players and personnel have not been identified but the tests are “confirmed positives”, meaning that this is not a case of false-positive tests, which have occurred previously.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the Titans said in an official statement. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

This is the NFL’s first outbreak this season and it will be essential for them to manage the spread or the league may find their season endangered. Like the MLB, the NFL chose not to adopt a bubble format for the season, as they are hoping that proper protocol and safety measures will be able to keep the coronavirus from spreading. The MLB experienced several outbreaks early in the season but were able to navigate through them and are now headed into the playoffs.

The Vikings, who played against the Titans on Sunday, also shut down their facilities, though no positive tests have been reported by the team. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Titans facility will be closed until Saturday and their game against the Steelers may need to be rescheduled if the virus has spread by then.